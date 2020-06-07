WATCH LIVE: 150-acre wildfire prompts evacuations in Solano County

There is a large fire in the unincorporated area of Quail Canyon Rd. Evacuations are underway in the area, including Olive School Rd. area.



The Winters Community Center has been opened as an evacuation center for… https://t.co/I9oKN73Tj4 — Winters Police Department (@WintersPolice) June 7, 2020

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a wildfire in Solano County that has burned at least 150 acres and prompted evacuations.CAL FIRE says the Quail Fire is burning off of Quail Canyon and Pleasant Valley Road just outside of Winters.The fire started around 4:30 p.m.Mandatory evacuations are underway in the area, including Olive School Rd. area.CAL FIRE says at least 100 structures are threatened.