#102318WF1 UPDATE FIRE ON 12-13-15th floors 3rd Alarm AVOID AREA MEDIA STAGING WASHINGTON PARK AT WASHINGTON DAVIS PIO WILL UDPATE SOON pic.twitter.com/Zno9U0AUzj — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) October 23, 2018

A fire has broken out on the 9th floor of a high rise building at 405 Davis Street in the Financial District.Fire crews have now upgraded the fire to a three-alarm.We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.