LIVE: Active shooter reported at business in Wisconsin

MIDDLETON, Wisconsin --
Police and ambulances have converged on a commercial building where an active shooter has been reported in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Dane County 911 communications center said the shooter was at an address Wednesday that includes companies Esker Software and WTS Paradigm.

A State Journal reporter at the scene says at least 40 police squad cars and ambulances are outside the building. Police have set up a perimeter around the building.

The Greenway Station shopping center next door to the office building is on lockdown. There are stores and restaurants affected.

Dane County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Elise Schaffer confirmed there is an "active shooter situation." She says the office is assisting Middleton police. She provided no additional information.

A State Journal reporter on the scene said one woman was taken out of the building screaming, saying it was "a devastating loss" and was being held up by another person.

The shopping center next to the building, Greenway Station, was locked down at the direction of police, according to the center's general manager Corey Kautzky. There are 34 stores and restaurants in the center that were temporarily closed, Kautzky said.

Middleton is about 90 miles west of Milwaukee.
