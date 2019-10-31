LIVE: CAL FIRE gives update on Kincade Fire as some evacuees return home

Overnight, winds gusts hit 50-55 mph on peaks in the North Bay. The gusts will remain at 30-40 mph through the morning, but will taper to 10-20 mph range by noon. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. when wind speeds will be mostly below 10 mph. After the wind event, the weather will improve for the next five to seven days, but no rain is in the forecast any time soon.
At a presser on Wednesday night, CAL FIRE confirmed 266 structures have been destroyed, 133 are residential. Also, 47 structures have been damaged with 32 of them being residential.
EVACUATIONS
Several evacuation orders have been reduced from mandatory evacuations to evacuation warnings.
Parts of Zones 1, 3, and 5 are open for residents to return home.
In the lower elevations, CAL FIRE said the winds died down significantly this morning, especially along the Hwy 101 corridor. Firefighters said there were no new evacuations ordered overnight no new spot fires. Last night spot fires burned in northeast Sonoma County. The flare-ups were on Chalk Hill Rd, near Foothill Regional Park in Windsor.
The fire has destroyed 206 buildings, half of which were homes. More than 90,000 structures are being threatened with full containment expected next Thursday.
About 156,000 people remain under evacuation orders after about 30,000 people who had been evacuated were allowed home Monday. Re-population of the evacuation zones was paused yesterday due to the increased winds. Officials will meet later today to discuss possibly lifting some evacuations later today.
Two firefighters have been injured. One of the firefighters was flown to a hospital and is stable.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County available here. If you have any questions, officials urge you call 211.
EVACUEES WAIT IT OUT WITH THEIR PETS
Among the thousands of evacuees, many had to rush out of their homes with a few extra family members.
Plenty of the evacuation centers filled up with people and their pets. Some are specifically devoted for large animals.
At the Sonoma County Fairgrounds shelter- hundreds of people have spent the last couple nights sleeping on cots with their dogs, cats, even birds beside them.
For some, this is their first time ever having to spend days in an evacuation center. For others, it's an all-too-recent feeling from the past couple years.
NEWSOM VISITS EVACUEES WHILE MANY TRY TO COPE
When California Governor Gavin Newsom met with fire evacuees at a food bank in Santa Rosa, Wednesday morning, there were two words he said more than any others.
"So sorry. So Sorry."
We asked him about that-his answer: "People shouldn't have to live like this."
And live like this over and over, he added, but even on Wednesday, as skies clear and power returns slowly, they still are.
"What has been the hardest part for you?" we asked a woman named Cathy.
"Not knowing if my family is okay. And are things going to burn? Being evacuated. No water. No electricity."
Michelle Lazar said, "It's rough. I've got an 11-month-old baby and it is tough out here."
By mid-afternoon in Santa Rosa many stores remained closed, including a Whole Foods.
"What did you want to buy in there?" We asked one young man.
"Vegan protein powder." Welcome to California. He could just as easily said, "More gas for my generators."
Lonnie Kirby of Forestville and Sunny Moody don't expect power back at their house until Friday, maybe.
"What has this been like for you?" we asked Sunny.
"Chaotic."
Not even with all the RV's parked outside a WalMart in Rohnert Park. Gabe Abramson from Windsor bought his fifth wheel after the fires of 2017, just in case.
KINCADE FIRE SPARES MIDDLETOWN
There was concern Wednesday morning that the strong winds could push the Kincade Fire north into Lake County.
The Kincade Fire looks big, but it is not roaring in many directions like we saw the first day of the fire, when the wind was really howling.
We are not experiencing wind right now in Middletown - the town feels calm and there's no smoke. It's just very cold.
The sheriff indicated Tuesday that they had a sense that the fire might leave Lake County alone.
"We're not looking at a bunch more spread. We're getting some good feedback from Cal Fire as far as their feelings on whether or not that fire is going to pose a threat or not," said Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin. "It's looking like it's probably not but, again, it's still out there, it still poses a danger. And we're going to have some changes in the wind."
There was a concern that this was going to move into Lake County, so they got aggressive -- looks like their efforts paid off.
This threat wasn't the only thing residents here have had to deal with. They also haven't had power -- many of them since Saturday.
School has been canceled, it is very cold and the sheriff has declared a state of emergency here.
Middletown residents say it was a tense, sleepless night as watched the Kincade fire burning above the town.
"I think anyone around here was on edge, it was a very scary situation," said resident Joe Myers.
"It honestly looked pretty scary last night. You could see the glow from my house. It was pretty close to my house," said Autumn Pyzer.
The #kindcadefire burning above Middletown in Lake County. The winds overnight were not as strong as predicted- the fire is holding. Middletown is calm and quiet. https://t.co/lnoefl3NGI pic.twitter.com/moS3QrL2Jf— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 30, 2019
But the predicted fierce winds never materialized. The fire did not make much of an advancement on the Eastern side, where firefighters staged an aggressive stance. Middletown was untouched.
"This morning I was kind of relieved. It didn't look as bad honestly because I didn't know if I had to evacuate," she said.
She still doesn't have power. PG&E shut it off on Friday and hasn't had it since. She has lost everything in her refrigerator and freezer, but she is trying to stay positive. "At this point it is just another day in California. I just live it day by day."
KINCADE FIRE FROM SPACE
The Kincade Fire is visible from space.
A tweet by Astronaut Andrew Morgan, who's at the International Space Station, shows a trail of smoke blowing west, toward the ocean.
From @Space_Station I was able to catch these pictures of the California wildfires burning north of the Bay Area. Thinking of the people who have lost their homes and the brave first responders on the front lines protecting them. pic.twitter.com/islV3DP5yM— Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) October 30, 2019
Morgan tweeted a message of support to those affected by the fire.
He says he is "thinking of the people who have lost their homes and the brave first responders on the front lines protecting them."
CUPS OF KINDNESS
The public is going out of their way to say thank you to the firefighters and first responders battling the fire.
Wednesday morning, Peet's Coffee pulled up its pop-up truck to Cal-Fire's base camp at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
The coffee chain offered piping hot cups of joe to firefighters-- a sign of appreciation to the hard-working crews who are running on little sleep.
Locals say there's a lot of gratitude being shared around the North Bay.
Eve Harsted, a Santa Rosa resident, said, "Just in Starbucks you see firefighters from all over and people are like, 'oh, let me buy you coffee,' and they're like, 'no, no, we have it.' And just the gratitude people have for outsiders coming into their community to help save their environment."
Peet's started brewing pots of coffee at 2:30 Wednesday morning and kept brewing until everyone was fully caffeinated.
FIERCE FIREFIGHT EXPECTED AS SOME EVACUEES RETURN HOME
The Villagomez family is ready to leave if necessary. They live in Windsor, which is still under an evacuation order - but they ignored it.
Adam Villagomez said, "Our son is autistic so he's more comfortable staying home and we have a pet that is difficult-- so it's better we're at home."
They know this could be another dangerous night for flare-ups. The wind is expected to pick up and blow the flames north east.
Still, residents were allowed to return home in parts of western Sonoma County at their own risk.
Forestville resident Igor Rozov said, "It is open. I was evacuated for a couple days then they say lifted. I gotta go back home."
But re-population could come at a possible price.
CAL FIRE's Fred Woods said, "It's certainly a concern we don't want people getting in the way when we have to focus on evacuations and rescues versus fighting the fire."
The Sonoma County Sheriff also worries about risks associated with returning home.
Mark Essick said, "We want to caution to be vigilant because of the high winds we have branches down so please be aware of those hazards."
There have been three reports of looting but no arrests have been made.
This is just one reason the Scotts couldn't wait to get home tonight.
Sonoma County resident Heidi Scott said, "It was really hard, a lot of anxiety and unknowns so we're happy to be home with our family."
DRY CONDITIONS CHALLENGE THE FIREFIGHT
The blue and relatively clear skies near Healdsburg revealed what the Kincade fire has left in its destructive wake.
Alexander Valley is dotted with properties where the loss is extensive. For instance, along Chalk Hill Road, an equipment yard is totally gone, but the house that stands next to it appears completely fine.
The winners and losers here it seems are determined by which way the embers blow.
"We're at the time of year when we haven't seen any moisture in our fuel beds for an extended period of time," said Captain Adam Mitchell, with CalFire. "The fuels are critically dry. They are receptive to new fires as well as fire spread."
Along Highway 128 in Calistoga, the owners of the Oak Ridge Angus Ranch worked to corral their huge animals, the only survivors of the flames that destroyed nearly everything around them.
"The good news is, after we get through this wind event, things do look favorable for the next 5-7 days where we'll get into a more tranquil weather pattern," said Ryan Walburn, National Weather Service Meteorologist. "No rain in the forecast but also no more offshore wind events."
ABC7 News' Amy Hollyfield, Liz Kreutz, Wayne Freedman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.