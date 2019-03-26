Disasters & Accidents

LIVE: Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off Pacifica coast

PACIFICA, Calif. -- U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching the water near a hotel in Pacifica for a 28-year-old man who went missing while on an early-morning swim with friends early Tuesday morning.

The swimmer reportedly went missing around 3:30 a.m. near the Lighthouse Hotel near Rockaway Beach as the man and two other friends were trying to escape rough waters that felt as if it was pulling them under, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Jordan Akiyama said.

Pacifica police first arrived on the scene and searched for 40-45 minutes around 3:30 a.m. before calling in the Coast Guard.

A 47-motor lifeboat from U.S. Coast Guard Station Golden Gate in Sausalito and an aircraft from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco are enroute to the scene.

Akiyama didn't know if the other two swimmers were injured.

