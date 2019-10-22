Crews battling brush fire near Orwood Resort in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a brush fire burning out of control near the Orwood Resort in Brentwood on Monday afternoon.The blaze is burning in a marshy area, which makes it difficult to fight.It's an estimated 30 acres in size and is burning away from an illegal cannabis field, officials say.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Dept. has dispatched deputies to make contact with the property owner.