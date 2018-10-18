EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4510628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A drone outfitted with heat-detection equipment played a key role in helping authorities assess the vault fire that led to thousands of evacuations in Pittsburg.

In a press conference Thursday Afternoon, fire officials have announced that as of 2:30 p.m. all evacuation orders for the Bay Point area have been lifted.The evacuation order impacted 4,000 residents in Bay Point. It was triggered after a grass fire threatened a natural gas pipeline.The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said purging of the gas line took longer than expected."We are trying to discourage anybody from entering that area. Our hope is that they don't want to return because they understand the nature of this fire," said Lt. Paul O'Mary with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. "I'm hoping they heed our warning and not return to their homes."Chevron said the pipeline was flooded with nitrogen to extinguish the fire."No, we are not in any threat of an explosion at this time," Chevron spokesman Carey Wages said earlier in the day."You said there is no threat of an explosion at this time, so why have people evacuated," asked ABC7 News reporter Amy Hollyfield during a morning news conference."Until that fire is extinguished we are not comfortable that truly there is no chance that there could be a catastrophic failure of that larger pipe," said Assistant Chief Terence Carey with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. "In the abundance of caution for our citizens and our personnel we have chosen to keep the evacuation order in effect."An evacuation center that had been set up at the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station was moved to Los Medanos College on 2700 East Leland Road, Pittsburg. Another evacuation center was set up at Calvary Temple Church at 4725 Evora Road in Concord.The fire at the vault - which may have been sparked by a fallen power line - was first reported at 8:41 p.m. in the vicinity of Poinsettia and Suisun avenues, fire department spokesman Steve Hill said. The 12-inch, high-pressure natural gas line runs through the East Bay and connects with other pipelines that run throughout the state.The line affected by the blaze has been isolated from the rest of the pipelines, Hill said. He advised that didn't mean the threat of an explosion was mitigated and said residents should still heed evacuationorders from Wednesday night in an abundance of caution.Evacuations were ordered in the area of North Broadway Avenue to the west, Summer Way to the east, Suisun Avenue in the north and Willow Pass Road to the south are being ordered to evacuate.Evacuees say it was a frightening night."It was scary especially since we didn't know what was going on," said evacuee Eulonda Halstied."I'm cold, hungry and I want to get back in my bed," added evacuee Jorge Perez.About 70 people who were staying in their cars at the BART station were able to get out of the cold and moved to the shelter at Los Medanos College."It's better than anything else we have. At least we can get some food or something, you know. At least you're safe. At least we're safe for now," said evacuee Jose Iniguez.Train traffic on rails owned by the Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF Railway has been halted in both directions as of late Wednesday night, fire spokesman Hill said.Willow Cove Elementary School in Pittsburg will be closed due to the fire threat todayThere are no injuries to anyone at this point, Hill said.The official cause of the fire is under investigation.