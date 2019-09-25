LIVE: Firefighters battling 4-alarm wildfire on Mare Island

VALLEJO, Calif. -- Fire crews in Vallejo have contained 50 percent of a 3-acre grass fire that fire investigators have determined started after someone attempted to cut two power poles with a saw, according to fire officials.

The blaze, first reported at 3:10 a.m., started after someone allegedly tried to take down the power poles, Fire Engineer Kevin Brown said.

Two saws were found near where the fire started and saw damage was found on one power pole.

According to Brown, Mare Island Energy told fire officials there have been previous attempts to steal copper power lines for recycling purposes on the island in the past.

No further information is immediately available.
