LIVE: Fires cause I-80 closure in Vallejo, evacuation of Cal Maritime

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Interstate 80 is closed northbound at the Carquinez Bridge after a brush fire broke out in Vallejo, forcing cars to turn around at the toll plaza.

An evacuation order for Crockett has been lifted, but remains in place for the Cal Maritime Academy.

"We believe there was some power issues, electrical issues at Cal Maritime being caused by this fire because we had an elevator rescue. The elevator service failed," said Kevin Brown of the Vallejo Fire Department.

VIDEO: Harrowing eyewitness video of flames near I-80 in Vallejo
EMBED More News Videos

New eyewitness video obtained by ABC7 News gives a close-up view of the fire that broke out near the Carquinez Bridge on Sunday morning.



SKY7 was over the area Sunday morning when it spotted several spot fires on both sides of Interstate 80. Neighbors could be seen on a hillside hosing down their properties as the flames inched closer to their homes.

"This was a fast-moving fire that started on I-80 and the toll plaza, the fire jumped I-80 and it burned on both sides in south Vallejo," said Brown.

The fire also burned near the Glen Cove area.

"30 miles an hour (plus) winds allowed it to jump the freeway and move fast," added Brown.

Brown spoke to ABC7 News during live coverage of the fires, at 10:48 a.m.

PHOTOS: Fire breaks out in Vallejo near Carquinez Bridge


"We have multiple structures threatened, a few have been damaged, "said Brown. "We don't have a count, yet. We know we lost several vehicles to the fire as well."

Brown believes "something off highway 80," likely started the fire.

Cal Maritime has been tweeting updates since the fire jumped the freeway.

"Administrators are reporting campus has been safely evacuated. 253 Georgia St. downtown Vallejo is available for evacuees," tweeted Cal Maritime.

EMBED More News Videos

Interstate 80 is closed northbound at the Carquinez Bridge after a fire broke out in Vallejo, forcing cars to turn around at the toll plaza.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vallejobrush firepg&econtra costa countyfiresolano countywildfirepg&e public safety power shutofffreewaybridgetraffic
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Kincade Fire triggers new mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
Vallejo fire: Harrowing video shows flames on both side of I-80
Kincade Fire rips through Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg
Evacuation orders in Oakley lifted, Clayton still in effect
Customers left in the dark as PG&E outages take effect
LIST: School closures due to Kincade Fire, PG&E Power Shut off
Show More
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
PG&E power outage timeline
Kincade Fire: Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa evacuated due to threat from wildfire
Gov. Newsom gets emotional talking PG&E outages, Kincade Fire
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
More TOP STORIES News