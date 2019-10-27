LIVE: Fires cause I-80 closure in Vallejo, evacuation of Cal Maritime

An evacuation order for Crockett has been lifted, but remains in place for the Cal Maritime Academy.
"We believe there was some power issues, electrical issues at Cal Maritime being caused by this fire because we had an elevator rescue. The elevator service failed," said Kevin Brown of the Vallejo Fire Department.
SKY7 was over the area Sunday morning when it spotted several spot fires on both sides of Interstate 80. Neighbors could be seen on a hillside hosing down their properties as the flames inched closer to their homes.
"This was a fast-moving fire that started on I-80 and the toll plaza, the fire jumped I-80 and it burned on both sides in south Vallejo," said Brown.
The fire also burned near the Glen Cove area.
"30 miles an hour (plus) winds allowed it to jump the freeway and move fast," added Brown.
Brown spoke to ABC7 News during live coverage of the fires, at 10:48 a.m.
"We have multiple structures threatened, a few have been damaged, "said Brown. "We don't have a count, yet. We know we lost several vehicles to the fire as well."
Brown believes "something off highway 80," likely started the fire.
Cal Maritime has been tweeting updates since the fire jumped the freeway.
"Administrators are reporting campus has been safely evacuated. 253 Georgia St. downtown Vallejo is available for evacuees," tweeted Cal Maritime.
