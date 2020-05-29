WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protesters clash with San Jose police after shutting down Highway 101

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- A large group protesting the death of George Floyd has clashed with police after shutting down Highway 101 in San Jose Friday afternoon.

The demonstration which started out as a peaceful protest began to escalate around 5:30 p.m. when officers and protesters got into a tense standoff near downtown.

SKY7 was above as demonstrators shut down Highway 101 in San Jose to protest the death of George Floyd.



At one point, a protester charged at officers

Police officers announced that group needed to disperse, however, when that didn't happen officers began to shoot tear gas and rubber pellets into the crowd.

In an interview with ABC7, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called the video of Floyd's death was "horrific" and sent a message to those protesting.

"Anger and peaceful protests will always be appropriate responses to injustice, but violence will never be and we're going to ensure that it's not violent," said Mayor Liccardo.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said it's sending resources to assist SJPD with these protests.

"We do want people to exercise their First Amendment rights, but to do so peacefully," said Sgt. Mike Lowe during an interview with ABC7.

Earlier on Friday, the group walked onto Highway 101 shutting down southbound traffic.

As cars attempted to pass the group, some protesters and drivers got into an altercation. In one situation, a protester smashed the back window of a blue Mustang.

As cars attempted to pass the group, some protesters and drivers got into an altercation. In one situation, a protester smashed the back window of a blue Mustang.



Although that moment was tense, there were also time where solidarity prevailed.



Video of Floyd's death showing an officer kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and face down on the ground has sparked nationwide protests.
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe while bystanders demand the cop move his knee.



Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
