COMPLEX FIRE

LIVE: Governor Brown update on California wildfires

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Mendocino Complex fires, consisting of the Ranch Fire and River Fire in Mendocino and Lake Counties, have increased to 90,912 acres and are 24 percent contained.

The Ranch Fire has now burned 59,014 acres and is 15 percent contained, up from more than 51,000 acres and 10 percent containment on Tuesday. The River Fire has burned 31,898 acres and 38 percent contained, an increase from 28,000 acres and 12 percent containment.

Some people living in Mendocino and Lake Counties are back home after being evacuated by thee wildfires. Evacuation orders were lifted last night for Finley and Kelseyville in Lake County.

RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

ABC7 News was in Kelseyville as some of the first cars returned back to town. We spoke to one person who lives on the border of Kelseyville and Lakeport. He evacuated Sunday night and then returned home on Monday, only to get trapped on his property, while he tried to put out hot spots.

"I had flames to the left and flames to the right. And I felt I could be surrounded by flames, so I got out of there," said Ben Boylan, evacuee.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

Many of the people returning home last night said they were more worried about looters than the fire.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firefirefightersevacuationwildfireComplex FireUkiahMendocino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Photos from the wildfires across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
COMPLEX FIRE
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
Carr Fire destroys more than 1,000 homes in Shasta County
Private funeral service for Dwight Clark to be held in San Francisco
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
1 killed after being run over by vehicle in San Francisco
Bay Area task force lowers flag to half-staff in Shasta County
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
Show More
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Much of East Coast under flood watch as wet, stormy pattern threatens region
Cupertino shelves 'head' tax vote to 2020, potential impacts to Apple, others
Bicyclists rally for safety changes after close calls near Mt. Diablo
BARK! The pets displaced by the Carr Fire have something to tell you
More News