LIVE: Gov. Newsom update on Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 1,300 firefighters are battling the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. Firefighters say the blaze grew from 16,000 acres to 21,900 acres overnight.The fire remains five percent containment. There are 49 structures that have been destroyed, including several homes.Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that the state has secured a FEMA grant to help ensure resources fight the fire. The grant also enables local, state and tribal agencies to recover eligible costs."We are grateful for the swift approval of our request to ensure all resources are available to support the heroic work of our firefighters and first responders working to contain this fire and keep local communities safe," said Governor Newsom.The grant will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.Officials say the wildfire slowed down overnight and the weather is very calm and cool today. But firefighters are still working with urgency, with many more arriving today. They are worried about the weekend forecast."Obviously we are concerned about the wind event this weekend and into Monday so they are taking advantage of this period of time today to take as much action and get as much containment on the fire as possible," said Cal Fire spokesperson Tricia Austin.The fire has slowed down and they have stopped its forward progress but the evacuation order is still in place, frustrating some residents."The road is perfectly safe and it hasn't spread and we feel that we should be able to get in there," said a woman at a checkpoint who did not want to give her name."My daughter was down the hill when the fire started so she has no clothes no medicine-nothing-and they won't let her up," she said.Authorities did make an exception today. Vineyard workers were allowed in so they could tend to the grapes. The sheriff's office said the agriculture commissioner allowed the exception.ABC7 called the commissioner for comment but was told he is not available.About 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, including all of Geyserville. An evacuation warning has also been issued for northern Healdsburg. Evacuations are ordered for east of Geyserville in the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road.There is no sign that the evacuation order will be lifted anytime soon."We can't project when that will be lifted, depends on the fire behavior. We don't want people to go back until it is safe to do so," Austin said.A CAL FIRE incident commander says the fire started near the Geysers Geothermal Plant, but they don't know if the plant had anything to do with it. Firefighters also said they do not know if the PG&E power shutoff