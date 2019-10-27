LIVE: Kincade Fire triggers new mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County

MAP: Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation
In an email on Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to the effects of unprecedented high-wind events which have resulted in fires and evacuations across the state.
The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has burned more than 30,000 acres to date, and has led to the evacuation of almost 200,000 people and threatened hundreds of structures. The Tick Fire in Southern California has also destroyed structures, threatened homes and critical infrastructure, and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. As of today, there are over 3,000 local, state and federal personnel, including first responders, assisting with the Kincade Fire alone.
"We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires," said Governor Newsom, in a statement.
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Santa Rosa. All areas in the city limits west of Highway 101 and north of Highway 12, north of Steele Lane, Lewis Road, Chanate Road to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga Road. Residents are being advised to head south.
If you are in Zone 8, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says you need to leave now. This involves all areas west of Fulton Road, Llano Road, Pepper Road to the Marin County line. Zone 8 includes Sebastopol, Bloomfield and Valley Ford.
Highway 101 has reopened northbound at Hopper Avenue in northern Santa Rosa and SB 101 at Cloverdale Blvd South in Cloverdale after it was closed this morning due the fire
Around 10a.m. Sunday, in a CAL FIRE press conference, the California Highway Patrol said they are re-closing Highway 101 from Arata Lane to Dry Creek Lane in the Windsor/Healdsburg in Sonoma County due to smoke and poor visibility.
Early this morning, Healdsburg sent out a warning to residents to "leave now" because winds have picked up and fire activity "significantly increased."
The mandatory evacuation zone also includes everything from Healdsburg, Windsor to the Sonoma coastline. The areas impacted include residents in Dry Creek Valley including the upper portion of Westside Road and Mill Creek Road, Larkfield and Mark West Drainage, all areas west of Healdsburg and Windsor. Also throughout the Russian River Valley and Bodega Bay.
RELATED: Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa evacuated due to Kincade Fire
Additional evacuation warning were also issued for Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma and Napa County Lines, west of Fulton, and Graton south of Hassel.
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional hospital was evacuated. CAL FIRE says there is no "immediate" threat, but the hospital is in a zone that went from evacuation warning to mandatory evacuation. About 100 patients and 10-20 ICU/critical patients are all going to Novato, Marin, and San Francisco hospitals.
As of 4:30am Sunday, Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa was notified by authorities that the hospital was under mandatory evacuation. The hospital had already begun a controlled transfer of patients starting at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, as a precautionary measure, and is now completing the transfer of the remaining patients. Upon completion, the hospital will safely transfer 110 patients to other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California. Kaiser Permanente San Rafael and Vallejo hospitals continue to experience PG&E shutdowns, are on emergency power, and remain fully operational.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Sonoma County until 11 a.m. Monday due to the dangerously strong winds in the region.
Safari West in Santa Rosa posted on their site that, out of precaution because of the fire, they are canceling all tours and activities until further notice.
The Sonoma County Sheriff says Hwy 101 South is the evacuation route.
If you have general questions about the evacuation - call 211.
Evacuation Centers for North Bay Residents
Evacuation centers for evacuees of the Kincade Fire:
NOTE: All Petaluma evacuation shelters are at capacity and cannot accept additional evacuees at this time.
Santa Rosa Veterans Hall
1351 Maple Street, Santa Rosa
Petaluma Veterans Hall
1094 Petaluma Boulevard South
Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma
175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma
Petaluma Community Center
320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.