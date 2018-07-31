LIVE: Officials give update on Mendocino Complex fires

UKIAH, Calif. (KGO) --The Mendocino Complex fires have now burned more than 74,000 acres, up from 68,000 acres on Monday. Containment has increased slightly to 12 percent combined.
Lake County will hold an emergency meeting today to talk about the fires that are still burning out of control.
The Mendocino Complex fires are made up of the Ranch and River fires. Seven residences have been destroyed in the fires. Every day, more people are told to leave their homes.
RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
A new round of evacuations were ordered for Kelseyville and Finley.
Firefighters say they could use some more help as they try to stop the progress of this huge fire. Towns around Clearlake look deserted, but there are still some people who are staying behind, ignoring evacuation orders.
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Some are concerned about looters; five people have been arrested and accused of looting in Lakeport.
Officials have called an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. in Clearlake as they continue to help people respond to this emergency.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
