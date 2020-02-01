LIVE: Officials give update on shooting that injured deputy in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. -- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident involving a deputy that occurred Friday night in unincorporated Morgan Hill.

On Friday at 10:32 p.m., an unknown vehicle approached a deputy on Uvas Road, and as the vehicle got closer to the deputy, the lights were turned off and someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at the deputy.

The deputy returned fire as the vehicle fled the scene. It is not known if the return fire hit the suspect or suspects, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy suffered an injury that was not life-threatening and was medically treated. The nature of the deputy's injury was not released.

Santa Clara County Sheriffs office tweeted, on Saturday afternoon saying, "Thank you everyone for your overwhelming love and support in last night's late incident. We also want to thank our neighboring agencies for their immediate assistance."



The sheriff's office is searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the incident.

