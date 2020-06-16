Golden State Killer

LIVE: Sentencing hearing begins for Golden State Killer with victim impact statements

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Today begins the first of three days of victim impact statements of confessed Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo.

Nearly three dozen victims and family members of those murdered will confront DeAngelo. On Friday, he will be sentenced to life in prison.

DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 counts of murder and admitted to dozens of rapes that were too old to prosecute.

In all, the 74-year-old former police officer admitted to 161 crimes involving 48 people in a spree that terrorized California for more than a decade.

Here are the victims that DeAngelo is pleading guilty to murdering:

  • Claude Snelling - Tulare County
  • Katie Maggiore - Sacramento County
  • Brian Maggiore - Sacramento County
  • Debra Alexandria Manning - Santa Barbara County
  • Robert Offerman - Santa Barbara County
  • Cheri Domingo - Santa Barbara County
  • Greg Sanchez - Santa Barbara County
  • Charlene Smith - Ventura County
  • Lyman Smith - Ventura County
  • Patrice Harrington - Orange County
  • Keith Harrington - Orange County
  • Manuela Witthuhn - Orange County
  • Janelle Cruz - Orange County

See the full complaint filed against DeAngelo here.

ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer
ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3)

The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.


Take a look at all of ABC7's stories, photos, videos, and more from the archives about the Golden State Killer.

Report a correction or typo



