LIVE Sky7: 5-alarm fire at building under-construction in Oakland

Alameda county sheriff’s deputies brought a drone in to get footage above the fire to help Oakland firefighters as they battle the huge fire. pic.twitter.com/bBkrlj26cg — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 23, 2018

Here’s what the situation now looks like in West Oakland. The building is still standing but has significant damage according to the fire chief. These were townhomes under construction. pic.twitter.com/AxaC3OimiD — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 23, 2018

Firefighters have a handle on the massive fire in West Oakland. It is now very smoky and they are tackling flare ups. This was a building of townhomes that was under construction. No injuries. It took them about 80 minutes to get it knocked down. This is Filbert and W. Grand pic.twitter.com/d3aw7PFCSZ — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 23, 2018

The building on fire in West Oakland was called Ice House. It was going to be townhomes priced around $600,000. Workers on the project say this is upsetting and frustrating. About 50-75 jobs now lost they estimate. Fire chief says the building had security guards and cameras. — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 23, 2018

Some fire crews are being slowly released from a five-alarm fire at a four-story, under-construction apartment building in Oakland early this morning, according to fire officials.The fire that was first reported around 2:06 a.m. near the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Filbert Street emitted large embers for several minutes that required fire crews to extinguished several spot fires in the area of the blaze, according to Deputy Chief Nick Luby. Around 90 firefighters are at the scene.Several streets in the area are closed, Luby said, as fire crews run hoses across streets to the scene of the fire. Approximately 30 people were evacuated from a neighboring block as a precaution at the time units first arrived on scene.Around 2,000 customers near the fire are without power as a few transformers blew because of the blaze, Ruby said.The fire is being deemed suspicious, according to Ruby, but said investigators are in the early stages of the investigation.Oakland fire crews are also investigating another fire that was reported early this morning around a mile away near the intersection of 36th and Peralta streets that is also being deemed suspicious.No further information is immediately available.