LIVE Sky7: 5-alarm fire at building under-construction in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Some fire crews are being slowly released from a five-alarm fire at a four-story, under-construction apartment building in Oakland early this morning, according to fire officials.

The fire that was first reported around 2:06 a.m. near the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Filbert Street emitted large embers for several minutes that required fire crews to extinguished several spot fires in the area of the blaze, according to Deputy Chief Nick Luby. Around 90 firefighters are at the scene.

Several streets in the area are closed, Luby said, as fire crews run hoses across streets to the scene of the fire. Approximately 30 people were evacuated from a neighboring block as a precaution at the time units first arrived on scene.

Around 2,000 customers near the fire are without power as a few transformers blew because of the blaze, Ruby said.

The fire is being deemed suspicious, according to Ruby, but said investigators are in the early stages of the investigation.

Oakland fire crews are also investigating another fire that was reported early this morning around a mile away near the intersection of 36th and Peralta streets that is also being deemed suspicious.

No further information is immediately available.

