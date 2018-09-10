LIVE SKY7: At least 4 injured after Muni bus crashes into building in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISO --
San Francisco Fire Department crews are on the scene of a traffic collision involving a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority bus that has crashed into a building this morning in the Marina District, according to fire officials.

The collision near the intersection of Lombard and Scott streets was reported around 6 a.m. and at least four people are hurt, fire officials said.

A city inspector has been called to evaluate the structural damage to the building that was hit by the bus, according to fire officials.

No further information is immediately available.
