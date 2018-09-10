San Francisco Fire Department crews are on the scene of a traffic collision involving a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority bus that has crashed into a building this morning in the Marina District, according to fire officials.The collision near the intersection of Lombard and Scott streets was reported around 6 a.m. and at least four people are hurt, fire officials said.A city inspector has been called to evaluate the structural damage to the building that was hit by the bus, according to fire officials.No further information is immediately available.