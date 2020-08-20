LIVE: Sonoma County officials give update on wildfires

BAY AREA WILDFIRES: The latest on evacuation orders, road closures, containment numbers
Here are the latest developments on the blazes in the Bay Area.
Aug. 20, 2020
8:55 a.m.
Sonoma officials give update on massive wildfires
Sonoma County officials are giving an update on the massive wildfires that have triggered thousands of evacuations in the region.
8:30a.m.
Felton, surrounding areas in Santa Cruz County told to evacuate
Felton must evacuate immediately due to the fast-moving CZU August Fire. Mandatory evacuations are in effect from Davenport south to the Santa Cruz city limits. Also throughout the northern part of the county including Boulder Creek, Bonny Doon and North Coast. Ben Lomond and Lompico must evacuate immediately.
8 a.m.
LNU Lightning Complex fires explode in size
The LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties have grown to a combined 130,000 acres overnight with 0% containment, according to CAL FIRE. There are 30,500 structures being threatened and 105 destroyed.
7 a.m.
Sonoma Co. updates list of school closures
The following Sonoma County schools/districts have cancelled distance learning due to evacuations: Alexander Valley School District (closed Thursday), Guerneville School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21, Healdsburg (closed Thursday), Kashia School (closed Thursday), Monte Rio School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21), Montgomery School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21), West Side School District (Closed Thursday). Additional school districts in or near the evacuation area are Fort Ross and Forestville, both of which are not yet in session. Families are advised to check the school district for updates about distance learning.
5 a.m.
PG&E worker dies in Vacaville while assisting first responders
A Vacaville-based Pacific Gas and Electric troubleman died while assisting first responders as they dealt with the LNU Complex Fire, PG&E spokesperson James Guidi stated. No other details have been released out of respect for the troubleman's family, Guidi said. According to Cal Fire, as of Wednesday night, four civilian injuries due to the fire had been reported.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
VIDEO: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
