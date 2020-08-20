LIVE SOON: Cal Fire gives update on wildfires in North Bay

PG&E said the employee was in Gates Canyon clearing poles and lines to make the area safer for first responders.
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Vacaville-based Pacific Gas and Electric worker has died while assisting first responders as they dealt with the LNU Complex Fire, PG&E has confirmed.

According to PG&E, the employee was found unresponsive in the Gates Canyon area just outside of Vacaville on Tuesday. The worker was taken to the hospital where he died.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across Bay Area, other parts of California

This is the first reported death in connection to this weeks Bay Area fires.

A helicopter making water drops over the Hills Fire in Western Fresno County crashed on Wednesday, killing the pilot.

Cal Fire says four civilians were injured from the LNU Complex Fire,which is made up of several fires.

The fires stretch across Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Lake and Yolo counties. In total 124,100 acres have been burned with no containment. According to Cal Fire, the fire has destroyed 105 homes and is threatening another 25,000 homes.

