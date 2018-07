A steam pipe explosion is closing streets in the Flatiron District Thursday morning.The pipe exploded at Fifth Avenue and East 21st Street just after 6:40 a.m.The blast blew a large hole in the middle of Fifth Avenue, sending chunks of asphalt into the street.There have been no immediate reports of injuries.Fifth Avenue was closed at East 23rd Street.And 22nd, 21st and 20th streets were closed between Broadway and Fifth Avenue.