Job opening: Multi-Skilled Producer

KGO-TV, the ABC-owned station in San Francisco, is seeking a Multi-Skilled Producer to launch daily live news programs for ABC7 News Bay Area's streaming channel. This is a rare opportunity to build something from scratch with the freedom to be wildly creative.
We are looking for someone to join our team who understands important issues for the Bay Area market and identifies interesting ways to produce impactful content. The multi-skilled producer role requires the ability to format and produce a daily hour-long news program, including booking guests for timely, relevant interviews. The ideal candidate will be a "preditor" who can shoot, write, and edit segments that can be distributed across multiple platforms. You will work collaboratively with anchors and reporters to create unique, informative segments. You will be designing the next generation of local news video storytelling.
You will be a great addition to the ABC7 News team if you are a hard-working, self-starter who is extremely curious and constantly keeps up with local and national news. In addition, you should be a strong multi-tasker who quickly pivots when breaking news happens, and works well under deadline pressure. Having a connection to the Bay Area is a bonus
ABC7 is committed to serving the local community with a mission to help Build a Better Bay Area. We welcome a respected, knowledgeable journalist with high standards and a positive attitude to join our team.
Responsibilities:
- Craft daily newscasts and manage all aspects of the broadcast
- Pitch story ideas on a daily basis
- Communicate well with others in the newsroom when building shows
- Collaborate with digital team members throughout the day
- Write clear and compelling copy
- Execute last-minute changes in high pressure situations
Basic Qualifications:
- Minimum of three years' experience producing at a local news station
- Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be flexible with working hours (nights, overnights, holidays) and adaptable to change
Required Education:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience
Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 867196BR (Multi-Skilled Producer); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.