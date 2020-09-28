Glass Fire live updates: Newsom declares state of emergency as wildfires rage in Sonoma, Napa counties

The Glass Fire began Sunday at 4 a.m. on the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Rd. in Deer Park and has been spreading at a "dangerous rate," CAL FIRE said. The Shady Fire and Boysen Fire started Sunday night just west of St. Helena near the Napa-Sonoma county border.
LIST: Evacuation orders, warnings and road closures in Napa and Sonoma counties
Sept. 28, 9:36 p.m.: Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for Napa and Sonoma counties due to the Glass fires and for another wildfire burning in Shasta County. The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed homes and critical infrastructure and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
Sept. 28, 7:50 p.m.: CAL FIRE announced Monday night the Glass Fire has destroyed 113 structures and damaged two others. Fire officials say more than 8,500 structures are threatened by the wildfire and nearly 1,500 personnel are working to contain the blaze.
Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m.: A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the entire city of Calistoga. Current open evacuation routes include Route 29 South and North, and 128 North. If seeking shelter at a County Evacuation facility please proceed to Crosswalk Church at 2590 First Street, Napa, officials say. See all evacuation orders and warnings here.
Sept. 28, 5:19 p.m.: The complex of fires grew to 36,236 acres, officials said in a live press conference. This is more than triple the size from the last official update of 11,000 acres.
Sept. 28, 5:00 p.m.: Sonoma County Sheriff's Department announced their first Glass fires-related arrest. "I was just notified of our first arrest, made of a person who was in the evacuation zone, with no lawful purpose," Sergeant Spencer Crum said. "It's a 17 year old, he was seen hopping fences, in the area of Maria Real High School, and was arrested in the backyard of a residence."
The sheriff's department says they will not tolerate anyone entering the evacuation zone. "If you don't live in that area, and you decide to come around that area, and enter into an evacuation zone, you are subject to arrest and we will enforce the law completely," Sgt. Crum warned.
Sept. 28, 3:15 p.m.: More than 53,000 residents have been evacuated in Napa and Sonoma counties, CAL FIRE assistant deputy director Daniel Berlant told ABC7 News.
You can see the boundaries of the Glass Fire in the interactive map below.
Having trouble viewing the map? Click here to open it in a new window.
Wind gusts were dying down Monday afternoon, giving a glimmer of hope to firefighting crews, but humidity was still dangerously low.
Sept. 28, 2:20 p.m.: Air quality around the Bay Area was starting to get worse Monday afternoon, with parts of Sonoma County and San Francisco in the "unhealthy range." See our updated smoke forecast to see when air quality is expected to get bad where you live.
Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m.: The Glass Fire had "explosive growth" overnight into Sonoma County, said CAL FIRE Chief Ben Nicholls in a press briefing. The latest size figures have it 11,000 acres, but "we expect that number to grow as we get better mapping with daylight," said Nicholls.
He characterized the fire as "extremely difficult to fight" due to rocky, steep terrain and high winds. The areas of greatest concern Monday are around Trione-Annadel State Park, said Nicholls.
"The wind will continue to push the fire into Annadel and the concern is (it goes) over the top into Bennett Valley and possibly toward Rohnert Park," the fire chief said. "The winds are not what we were seeing last night, so it's giving the fire a chance to stand up and not be pushed toward those communities."
Officials warned residents to get out immediately if they hear hi-lo sirens. Some residents refused to evacuate overnight, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, and Sonoma County sheriff's deputies had to go back in to rescue them.
Sept. 28, 11 a.m.: The fire has reached Trione-Annadel State Park, southeast of Santa Rosa along Highway 12, according to ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz, who is on the ground in Sonoma County.
Sept. 28, 8:40 a.m.: The Chateau Boswell Winery and the Glass Mountain Inn Bed and Breakfast along Silverado Trail in St. Helena have both been severely damaged by the Glass Fire, according to ABC7 News Amy Hollyfield on scene.
VIDEO: A look at the devastation left behind by the Glass Fire in St. Helena
Chateau Boswell winery aftermath. This is on the Silverado Trail. The #GlassFire moved fast overnight. You can see in this video some hose lines were pulled, but this just moved too quickly for this winery to be saved. pic.twitter.com/pawOtA3NKt— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 28, 2020
The Glass Mountain Inn bed and breakfast in the wine country is gone. The #GlassFire destroyed it. @tvgator1 pic.twitter.com/yMOGIswQLa— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 28, 2020
Sept. 28, 8 a.m.: The Glass Fire and its offshoots, the Shady and Boysen fires, have merged to form a complex that's burned 11,000 acres so far. The fire is 0% contained.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect and fire crews are concerned gusty winds and dry conditions will only fan the flames.
According to CAL FIRE, more than 8,500 structures are threatened by the fire, but the agency didn't yet have an estimate on how many had been damaged or destroyed.
Evacuations are in effect for Calistoga, parts of Santa Rosa, St. Helena and more communities near the Napa-Sonoma border. For a full list, check here.
FIRE TRACKER: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire