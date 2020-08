Bay Area wildfire live updates: CAL FIRE to give update on CZU Lightning Complex Fire

Aug. 22, 2020

Aug. 21, 2020

Update 1:05pm – We are happy to report ALL evacuation orders for the city of Vacaville now been lifted. This means there are no active evacuation orders within the Vacaville city limits and all residents are clear to return to their homes. — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) August 21, 2020

Aug. 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A record-breaking heat wave combined with thousands of lightning strikes has sparked hundreds of wildfires around Northern California, burning homes and prompting evacuations.Here are the latest developments on the blazes in the Bay Area.CAL FIRE officials working the CZU Lightning Complex Fire are providing brand-new updates during their 6 a.m. press conference on the disastrous wildfire that's grown to burn at least 63,000 acres, reached 5% containment and destroyed nearly 100 buildings.You can tune in live to watch by joining ABC7 News, streaming live on abc7news.com/watch/live. Five people were arrested in Santa Cruz, suspected of looting evacuated homes. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's department called the alleged act "terrible and disgusting," and say the group had two carloads of stolen property.One of the main evacuation shelters for the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz County is at capacity. 79 families are there, and due to COVID-19 precautions, space is limited as people have to keep proper social distance. San Mateo County has since opened two new shelters to help provide more shelter to evacuess.Bernat and Anne Riudavets moved to Napa County from San Francisco four years ago to build their dream home. They got married on the property, and although flames from the Hennessey Fire destroyed their beloved house Wednesday night, their wedding altar still stands on the property. The Hennessey Fire is a piece of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which has grown to more than 302,000 acres with just 15 percent containment,LNU Lightning Complex Incident in the North Bay has burned at least 219,067 acres. As the Walbridge Fire, one of the many that make up this massive blaze, approaches the Russian River, many residents are choosing not to evacuate their homes. Once local tells ABC7 News there are still "hundreds" of people there. The fire is only 7% contained.The LNU Lightning Complex fires remain at 219,067 acres with 7 percent containment, officials confirmed during an afternoon press conference with Sonoma County and CAL FIRE officials. A fire official said there was not much fire growth overnight and into Friday. Officials also said there was increased fire behavior Friday in the Dry Creek Valley side of the fire, but there is less smoke in the air.About 500 firefighters have been added to the crew fighting the Walbridge Fire. That fire remains around 3,000 acres, which is "good news," a fire official said Friday. At this point, the fire is heading toward the Russian River, but has not crossed the water yet. Officials say they are concerned over changing weather conditions and a possible change in winds.In a tweet by Vacaville Police on Friday, it said it has lifted all evacuation orders for the city of Vacaville."We are happy to report ALL evacuation orders for the city of Vacaville now been lifted."The agency said there are no active evacuation orders within the Vacaville city limits and all residents are clear to return to their homes.Cal Fire says "effective Immediately" evacuation orders have been lifted and are no longer in effect for the portion of Silverado Trail between Rosedale Road and Highway 29. Evacuation orders on Highway 29 from Silverado Trail to the Lake County Line, excluding the portion within the Calistoga city limits, remain in effect. Travis Air Force base said it has lifted its evacuation order after shutting down the base out of caution to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Solano County.The LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties have grown to a combined 219,067 acres with 7% containment, according to CAL FIRE. There are 30,500 structures being threatened and 480 destroyed.The Walbridge Fire burning near Healdsburg is causing more destruction overnight. Flames on Wallace Creek Road near Mill Creek Road caused heavy destruction. The entire city of Healdsburg is under an evacuation warning.CAL FIRE gave an update this morning on the wildfires raging out of control in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. The CZU Lightning Complex fires have torched close to 50,000 acres. Scotts Valley residents and the UC Santa Cruz campus are the latest to be evacuated and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has been forced to close.The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 215,000 acres and has claimed the lives of four Bay Area residents, CAL FIRE said late Thursday night. Three people in Napa County have died and one person in Solano County has died. The fire remains at zero percent containment.UC Santa Cruz has issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday to all students and employees living on campus. All residents living in campus housing must evacuate immediately and be prepared to not return for at least two weeks. The evacuation center for UCSC is in Coconut Grove at the Boardwalk.A man who lived on Pleasants Valley Road in Solano County has died, sheriff's officials said Thursday.Solano County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the deceased man during a search assessing fire-damaged areas in the English Hills area near Pleasants Valley Road.It is unclear at this time if his death was related to the wildfires.The CZU Lightning Complex Fire is now at 48,000 acres with no containment, CAL FIRE announced Thursday night. More than 20,000 structures are threatened and 50 are destroyed, the agency said during a 6 p.m. update.The COVID-19 testing site at the Alameda County fairgrounds will be closed Wednesday due to poor air quality from the wildfires burning across the Bay Area, the city of Pleasanton says.Felton must evacuate immediately due to the fast-moving CZU August Fire. Mandatory evacuations are in effect from Davenport south to the Santa Cruz city limits. Also throughout the northern part of the county including Boulder Creek, Bonny Doon and North Coast. Ben Lomond and Lompico must evacuate immediately.The LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties have grown to a combined 130,000 acres overnight with 0% containment, according to CAL FIRE. There are 30,500 structures being threatened and 105 destroyed.The following Sonoma County schools/districts have cancelled distance learning due to evacuations: Alexander Valley School District (closed Thursday), Guerneville School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21, Healdsburg (closed Thursday), Kashia School (closed Thursday), Monte Rio School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21), Montgomery School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21), West Side School District (Closed Thursday). Additional school districts in or near the evacuation area are Fort Ross and Forestville, both of which are not yet in session. Families are advised to check the school district for updates about distance learning.A Vacaville-based Pacific Gas and Electric troubleman died while assisting first responders as they dealt with the LNU Complex Fire, PG&E spokesperson James Guidi stated. No other details have been released out of respect for the troubleman's family, Guidi said. According to Cal Fire, as of Wednesday night, four civilian injuries due to the fire had been reported.