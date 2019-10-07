Fire in American Canyon spreads 200 acres, several streets under evacuation advisory

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a fire near Interstate 80 in American Canyon in Napa County that has spread more than 200 acres, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported around 3:30 pm. Officials say it's burning in the hills just west of I-80.



Several streets are under an evacuation advisory, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate.

Those streets are:

Newell Drive
Sagebush Lane
North of Donaldson Way
Sorrento Lane
Farentino Place
Selvino Court

Drivers are urged to avoid American Canyon Road to I-80. The road will be closed for American Canyon Fire Protection District, as they need it to rush resources to the scene.

There are no reports of damage so far.






