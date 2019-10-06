LIVE VIDEO: Fire burning near I-80 in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a fire near Interstate 80 in American Canyon in Napa County, according to fire officials on Facebook.The fire was reported around 3:30 pm. Officials say it's burning in the hills just west of I-80, where it has grown to about 30 acres.Drivers are urged to avoid American Canyon Road to I-80. The road will be closed for American Canyon Fire Protection District, as they need it to rush resources to the scene.Officials do not anticipate any evacuations in the area as they "have sufficient resources on scene."There are no reports of damage so far.