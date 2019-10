Fire in American Canyon spreads 150 acres, several streets under evacuation advisory

UPDATE: Per @CAL_FIRE, the #AmericanFire is now 150 acres. Newell Drive in American Canyon is now under an evacuation advisory. pic.twitter.com/UAeN1xL34A — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 7, 2019

Here’s what we know so far about the #AmericanFire. pic.twitter.com/PrDOWd5xo0 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 7, 2019

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a fire near Interstate 80 in American Canyon in Napa County that has grown to 150 acres, according to fire officials.The fire was reported around 3:30 pm. Officials say it's burning in the hills just west of I-80.Several streets are under an evacuation advisory, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate.Those streets are:Newell DriveSagebush LaneNorth of Donaldson WaySorrento LaneFarentino PlaceSelvino CourtDrivers are urged to avoid American Canyon Road to I-80. The road will be closed for American Canyon Fire Protection District, as they need it to rush resources to the scene.There are no reports of damage so far.