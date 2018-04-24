Livermore police standoff ends with home invasion suspect in custody

Livermore police said a standoff with a home invasion robbery suspect hiding inside his residence is over after the man was taken into custody. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
Livermore police said a standoff with a home invasion robbery suspect hiding inside his residence is over after the man was taken into custody Tuesday.

Police said the suspect was believed to be 20 to 30 years old and added that he robbed his neighbor at gunpoint before running back home.

Heavy police presence was in the area of Wagoner Drive and Coronado Way where the suspect was hiding inside his home for several hours.
Livermore police said the suspect was hiding in his attic and did not come out until they sent K-9 units inside. Just before that, they broke windows, used tear gas and even sent a robot inside to get him to come out.

VIDEO: Livermore police searching for home invasion robbery suspect
Livermore police this afternoon are investigating a home invasion robbery where the suspect may be hiding inside a residence.



Police said the man entered his neighbor's home on Wagner Drive Tuesday morning and held up the person inside, but would not say what the suspect took from the home.

Sources told ABC7 News they believed the suspect was armed with a hand gun and were using drones to gather information at the scene.

Police said at least 10 people were evacuated from homes in the area and transported in armored vehicles. "SWAT team came to my parents house in their vehicle and escorted them and took them to a secluded location, but I know they are safe at a residence nearby," neighbor's relative Doug McCallister said.

ABC7 News was told the suspect is someone known to the neighborhood and that neighbors have had problems with him before breaking into cars and things of that nature.

No injuries were reported.
Bay City News contributed to this story.
