10-year-old designs kid-friendly face shields to help during COVID

LOS ANGELES -- A 10-year-old girl has gone above and beyond to help protect other kids.Sofia Reyes came up with the idea of making fun face shields as a school project."I know that some kids are afraid of masks. They don't feel secure with normal ones - I tried fun designs," said Reyes.With her parents' blessing, Reyes is making shields for her family and her classmates."There can be multiple kinds of designs in them. Like maybe some boys want sporty thingies on them, maybe I can put a baseball or a basketball on the top," said Reyes. "Or like girls also if they want ponies or things like that. They can be different designs."Sofia is also designing and making masks for teachers and doctors to wear."Like when they go to the doctor, they're sometimes afraid of the doctors when they use them. So I think doctors or teachers or adults can use these to make the kids less afraid and to also try to protect themselves," said Reyes."With this project she wanted to donate to her school, at least to her fellow classmates to wear them for personal use. She has shared with some front-liners to help them to be more comfortable," said Sofia's father, Rodolfo Reyes."Her goal is to show the other kids that they can still protect themselves without stress. So that's what she wants to do, so we are really proud of her. She's doing something that has a social impact. So we are so happy," said Karen Castro, Sofia's mother.