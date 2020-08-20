FYI Philly

10-year-old starts lemonade business to help the homeless

10-year-old, Micah Harrigan, decided to start his own business, a lemonade stand called Micah's Mixx.

This isn't your typical lemonade. He infuses them with fruit, offering a variety of flavors, from blue raspberry to watermelon.


He even does tea! He sets up his stand a few times a week and typically sells out in the hour.

Micah uses his business to give back. For every $3 donated, he gives out lemonade to the homeless.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
FYI PHILLY
This market is offering a lifeline to fishermen during the pandemic
Victor Cafe serves music and meals right to your table
Step inside Philly's first and oldest African-American bookstore
Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Staggering photos show NorCal fires' devastation
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Bay Area fire updates: Fast-moving blaze prompts Felton evacs
Trump criticizes CA handling of wildfires: 'They don't listen to us'
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Woodward Fire grows to 1,500 acres near Point Reyes
Bay Area air quality worst in world as wildfires rage
Show More
Helicopter pilot killed while fighting Hills Fire in Fresno County identified
Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
North Bay wildfires grow to 131,000 acres, 0% contained
Solano County Fairgrounds to shelter large animals
More TOP STORIES News