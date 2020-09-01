Family's 800 piece 'quarantine caterpillar' brings Cypress community together

CYPRESS, Texas -- At the beginning of the pandemic, 11-year-old Nicole McWilliam started a fun project in her neighborhood park in Cypress, Texas.

She created a "quarantine caterpillar" with 10 painted rocks and put up a sign inviting neighbors to contribute to it.

Her original goal was just 100 rocks, but to her surprise, the caterpillar has now grown to 800 rocks and counting!

The heartwarming project has brought the community together and even made international headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressabc13 plus cypressstay home storiescommunity strongabc13 plusktrkpandemiclocalish show (lsh)good newscommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Advocates say CA police reform bills not enough
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Pelosi takes heat over visit to SF hair salon
Would SFUSD be ready for September reopening?
South Bay leaders put focus on wildfire preparedness
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Show More
SF official pushes for universal basic income program
New Robin Williams film examines Lewy body dementia
SJSU athletes organize Black Lives Matter solidarity walk
Bay Area property owners voice concern over eviction bill
What to do if you don't want part in the payroll tax deferral
More TOP STORIES News