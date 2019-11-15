12-Seat Restaurant Owned By Husband and Wife Duo Is Changing the Restaurant Game

Belle Harlem might only have 12-seats, but this husband-wife owned restaurant is full of big flavor and big personality. From the locally sourced ingredients straight from their rooftop garden to their rare, natural wines, this is a dining experience that might seem super elevated-but everyone who's lucky enough to get a reservation knows the experience is like eating a five-star meal comfortably in someone's living room.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hillsborough heiress murder trial: Tiffany Li found not guilty
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 1 of 2 teens killed by classmate
Baby born on side of Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party
Protesters play Blasey Ford testimony outside Kavanaugh speech
Motive remains unclear in school shooting in Santa Clarita, California: LIVE
Show More
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
9-year-old shoots 3 students with BB gun at Pasadena elementary school
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered morning precipitation, afternoon clearing
2019 Excellence in Business Awards in SF exemplify diversity and more
More TOP STORIES News