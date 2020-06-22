localish

This 17-year-old is winning awards with his animation features!

By Aurora Diaz and Luis Ramentas
Creativity can boost confidence! A Latino teenager is winning awards with his animation features. Mario Landeros is entering his senior year in high school and already has back-to-back wins at the Slick Rock Student Film Festival. Junior high and high school students in Central California enter the competition every year for a chance to win prizes and view the work of other aspiring filmmakers. Mario is a humble student who ended up winning Best of Show. His future is bright!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaarteducationmovielocalish show (lsh)kfsnfeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
16-year-old basketball star brings skills online to train students
These are some of the best and unique donuts you'll ever eat!
Artists paint queer-affirming murals around the city
This father, son speed painter duo make amazing pieces of art!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Mom says woman 'purposely' coughed on boy in SJ
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives budget, COVID-19 update
Police investigate after woman accused of driving through Santa Rosa protest
PGA Championship to take place in August in SF
Apple's WWDC 2020 begins virtually today
CA governors partner to promote the use of face masks
Show More
Museum of Natural History to remove Roosevelt statue
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
Coronavirus live updates: Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in CA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News