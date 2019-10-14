18-Year-Old Couch Drummer Goes Viral

Meet Trinity Robinson.

The 18-year-old Chicago drummer has garnered the attention of Anderson .Paak and Missy Elliot by just drumming on her couch. She's become famous on the internet for using couch cushions and a toy lawn mower to show off her percussion skills.

But now Robinson has a full drum kit, thanks to Anderson .Paak.

Robinson first posted her drumming to Michael Jackson's "Chicago" on social media, which caught the attention of Anderson .Paak.

.Paak, a rapper and drummer from Oxnard, California, loved Robinson so much, he gifted her the kit.

"I never thought a Chicago girl just beating on household items would get such notoriety," Robinson said. "It felt amazing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area Kurds rally in solidarity of their homeland in the midst of humanitarian crisis
Body found in San Jose neighborhood where Utah-based CEO went missing
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Fog delays main attraction on last day of SF Fleet Week 2019
49ers beat division-rival Rams on the road to improve to 5-0
Fortnite has been down for hours
Show More
UCB grad student says research may have been destroyed by PG&E outage
Diocese of Oakland mourns death of pastor, visiting archbishop
Power fully restored to all customers after outages, PG&E says
Outages left thousands without power in Morgan Hill
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry is at his peak physically and mentally
More TOP STORIES News