2 friends hold concert for Pearland nursing home

PEARLAND, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people to stay away from their friends and family.

Men and women in nursing homes are particularly isolated because they are so at risk, but two friends wanted to spread joy and put on a concert for the residents at Windsong Care Center in Pearland, Texas.

The nursing home residents could actually watch the concert, because the duo performed outside their windows.

Windsong's owners say it's more important than ever for the residents to feel loved and connected, and this concert lifted everyone's spirits!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandnursing homecoronavirussenior citizenscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF mayor announces expansion of COVID-19 testing for essential employees
Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
6 Bay Area counties now enforcing face mask requirements
How to fight climate change with your food choices
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
Show More
Santa Clara Co. says 3 died of COVID-19 before US's 1st recorded death
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Your questions answered about new rules on face coverings in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus updates: SF testing expands, no CA reopening date yet
More TOP STORIES News