Meet the Keeton family, where mom and her 2 daughters are celebrating huge life moments together

PEARLAND, Texas -- "We're just great together!"

The Keeton family from Pearland, Texas has always been tight-knit and when it comes to celebrating a huge moment in their lives, they'll be doing it together.

This spring JoyLynn Keeton is graduating from Robert Turner College and Career High School and Alvin Community College.

Big sister Jadean Keeton is graduating from Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor's degree in social work.

And mom Jasmine Keeton has earned her master's degree in engineering management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

See how each of them made it to the finish line together, supporting each other on the way.

Congratulations, ladies! We can't wait to see your future accomplishments!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandmore in commongraduationgraduation 2020familycollegeclass of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
WATCH TODAY: State Superintendent to discuss guidance for reopening CA schools
Wife, colleagues grieve Santa Cruz sergeant killed in ambush
Everything we know about suspect arrested for killing Santa Cruz Co. deputy
San Jose mayor rejects push to defund police department
Romney becomes first Republican senator to march in protest
Person shot after man drove vehicle into Seattle protesters, police say
Show More
Thousands protest in SF with message 'silence is violence'
Artists paint Black Lives Matter mural on Oakland street
George Floyd live updates: SJ budget proposal to include police reforms
SF, Alameda counties modify stay-at-home order to allow 'social bubbles'
Watch live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News