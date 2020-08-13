3D printed eyewear for healthcare workers is a revolution during COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- Seeing a need for protective eyewear for doctors and nurses on the frontlines, Fitz Frames, a 3D-printed eyewear company switched gears and stepped up to help.

"At this time, protection is paramount," said Los Angeles-based ophthalmologist Vicki Chan, M.D. "They were able to take their technology and then custom fit goggles."

Fitz Frames, which specializes in custom-fitted glasses for kids, created a line of frames they called Fitz Protect, designed for enhanced safety in the fight against COVID-19.

"We have an app that scans your face. You do a virtual try-on, and then we take your measurements," said Schlumberger. "Then we 3D print custom glasses that fit just your face."

The company also donates frames to healthcare workers who sign up on their waitlist.

For more information, visit www.fitzframes.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabceye careall goodlocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
LIVE: Pres. Trump to hold White House briefing
100 degree heat to scorch Bay Area through next week
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Bay Area's 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial to start soon
New Jersey woman gives birth to quadruplets in Phoenix hospital
Show More
Hundreds without water as EBMUD crews repair main breaks
Trump wants to ease showerhead rule to keep his hair 'perfect'
Lake Fire in SoCal chars 10,500 acres, forces evacuations
SJ businesses can soon operate in parks, plazas, parking lots
Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after Harris VP announcement
More TOP STORIES News