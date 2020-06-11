4 Pearland teens create free grocery delivery service for elderly and at-risk neighbors

PEARLAND, Texas -- Four high school friends from Pearland, Texas, are helping neighbors who are most at risk during the virus outbreak.
When the pandemic started, Nikil Vijayan, Ahmed Alcassab, Viren Govin, and Savindu Wimalasooriya noticed that curbside pickup orders at the grocery stores were backed up for one or two weeks.
So they formed Teens 4 Help, a free grocery delivery service for elderly and at-risk neighbors.
The teens started a website, where anyone can fill out a grocery list and pay for their groceries using Venmo, CashApp or PayPal.
They've also decided to expand the service to others who live in the areas based on the map on their website, but those who are at a higher risk are given a priority.
On June 1, the teens were awarded a certificate of congressional recognition by Rep. Pete Olson.
