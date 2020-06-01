Watch this and get inspired! Houston teen uses chore money to help hundreds of needy families

HOUSTON, Texas -- Food pantries and non-profit organizations have been working around the clock to help families, and one kid wanted to do his part.

Kyle Garvis, and 8th grader from Houston, Texas, started helping Kids' Meals Houston through his basketball team. The organization gets food to children who need it the most.

But when the pandemic began, Kyle learned he was too young to volunteer. So, he asked his parents to earn money through chores and used the funds to buy food and donate it to Kids' Meals.

Kyle then asked his school to help with his plan, and he's been able to deliver more than 1,900 meals to the non-profit. He hopes to donate at least 2,020 meals since he is graduating 8th grade as part of the Class of 2020.
