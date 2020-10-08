localish

Meet 90-year-old Enzo Carnaroli, the "Miracle Man" who defeated COVID-19.

MEDIA -- Some are calling him the "Miracle Man, that's because 90-year-old Enzo Carnaroli has defeated COVID-19.

"I'm going to see him today and I'm going to take him home," said his wife, Joan Carnaroli. "And that's all I care about."




The emotional homecoming started at Riddle Hospital in Delaware County. Joan rushed her husband to the hospital once he woke up with a fever.


But given their extreme precaution and self-quarantining, she thought it was only a urinary tract infection. After a long three weeks of uncertainty and loneliness, the loving couple has finally reunited.

Thanks to a courageous spirit and a team of talented nurses with Mainline Health, Enzo scored a figurative K.O. in his most recent frightening fight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
media boroughwpviall goodfeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
With 'One-Click', you can register to vote in Philly
This isn't where you'd expect to see an Opera performance
10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery welcomed home with 'Star Wars' party
Free Jiujitsu classes for law enforcement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden calls for new date for town hall debate after Trump pulls out
SF firefighter dies after training incident, SFFD says
Pence, Harris clash over COVID-19 in VP debate
CA wildfires: Homeowners may see double digit insurance rate hikes
Coronavirus updates: Dr. Fauci to participate in Cal COVID-19 chat
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows private firefighters being detained in Napa
Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan
Show More
6 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Who won the VP debate: Kamala Harris or Mike Pence?
COVID-19 pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever
Job Hunting with Jobina: UPS is hiring for the holidays
More TOP STORIES News