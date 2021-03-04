Woman Makes Inclusive Dolls for Children in Need

New Berlin, WI. -- "I make dolls for kids who would otherwise never see themselves on the store shelves." Amy Jandrisevits is bringing joy with handmade toys for children with disabilities.
She makes dolls with albinism, scars, and amputated limbs, all for the children who need a friend who looks just like them. Her non-profit, A Doll Like Me aims to make sure that all children feel accepted and can find comfort in a handmade doll that looks like them.
"On a bigger scale, we're all called to do something-- that we all have skills. We all have gifts. We all have something we can offer. We have something we can bring to the table," She says.
