Hug Life Combines Hip Hop and Plant Based Desserts!

This anti-dairy ice cream shop combines their love for Asian-inspired flavors and hip-hop culture to create some delicious plant-based ice cream. Combining amazing flavors, Hug Life attracts vegans and non-vegans alike all over SoCal. The shop features shakes, floats, ice cream sandwiches, and sundaes made with fresh baked brownies that are all plant based! A fan favorite is the Pandan-infused Green Goblin, Hug Life's version of mint chocolate chip, which is made with a soy and coconut milk base. Another popular flavor is Sesame Street, which is dark chocolate and roasted black sesame seed with activated charcoal.

Hug Life also is located at 2707 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA.
