abc13 plus richmond rosenberg

Rosenberg's Black Cowboy Museum is a treasure trove of history

ROSENBERG, TX -- The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, Texas connects visitors with the rich history of the Black cowboy. The Museum opened its doors in 2017 and features an incredible collection of photographs, artifacts, and memorabilia.

The founder, Larry Callies, first started in rodeo when he was just 12-years-old and was the second Black cowboy in Texas to make it to the state finals in 1971. He once dreamed of becoming a country music singer but lost his voice. His passion turned to history, and Callies spent years collecting the items now in the Black Cowboy Museum. He now shares stories and history many have never heard before.

If you would like to visit or learn more, go to blackcowboymuseum.org. The Black Cowboy Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosenbergcommunity strongblack historyktrklocalish show (lsh)abc13 plus richmond rosenberglocalish
ABC13 PLUS RICHMOND ROSENBERG
These are some of the best and unique donuts you'll ever eat!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci says 'it will be when not if' for a COVID-19 vaccine: LIVE
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks held at MLK's historic church
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Video of woman coughing on 1-year-old released by SJ police
DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driver's tests on Friday
Trump heads to virus hotspot Arizona and border
Show More
VIDEO: Transgender teen verbally assaulted by couple in Marin Co.
CA sees surge in COVID-19 cases as more Bay Area businesses reopen
LAX adds thermal-imaging cameras to screen for COVID-19
Coronavirus live updates: Free testing opens at SAP Center today
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News