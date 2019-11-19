localish

Adorable Centenarian Celebrates Birthday at Former High School

Laura Encinas, who will turn 100 years old on December 5, 2019, celebrated the special occasion at her former high school, Garfield High School. Encinas arrived at the entrance of the school with her family where she was greeted by school officials and JROTC students with a red-carpet welcome. "What was your greatest memory here at Garfield," a student asked Encinas. "Flirting," Encinas responded as the class laughed with her. Following the classroom visits, Encinas ended her day at the school auditorium with a special serenade by the student mariachi group, a special presentation and a Q&A with the students.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angeleshigh schoolbirthdaylocalish
LOCALISH
Stay in a haunted hotel room at the Brookdale Lodge
Hike to the top of the jewel of Fremont: Mission Peak
This 102-year-old created an old-school modern sound for seniors
Mold-A-Rama Machines Keep Pumping Out Classic Souvenirs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Hayward BART closed after 'crime on train'
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
North Bay residents, businesses begrudgingly prepare for latest power shutoffs
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Growing up during Fremont's population boom
Orinda City Council to vote on short-term rental ban
Show More
Faces of Fremont: Nonprofit develops low-income housing for homeless
Kaepernick's attorney calls NFL workout a 'publicity stunt'
North Bay on edge with possible PG&E outage week before Thanksgiving
Jail time doesn't satisfy contractor fraud victims
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
More TOP STORIES News