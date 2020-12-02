localish

Army Veteran meets his pen pals 50 years later

By Beccah Hendrickson
NORRISTOWN -- Army Veteran Ron Cavello of Norristown served in Vietnam 50 years ago.

At the time, Patricia Gallagher started having her students at the old St. Paul school write letters to the soldiers. Cavello was one of the recipients.

Half a century later, one of his pen pals, Mary Ann Campo, found Cavello's name on a list of coworkers at USPS and reached out to him.


The three finally met in person for a one-of-a-kind reunion. This is the story of that meeting.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughmore in commonwpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Filipino dessert business is a sweet dream come true
NJ cousins organize hurricane relief for victims in Honduras
Treat your feet with a visit from the Footnanny!
Hero teacher helps injured owl find new life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Shop #BeLocalish Holiday Deals and Steals
Santa Clara Co. hospitals may reach capacity by mid-December
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
Bay Area braces for gusty winds, fire danger in December
SJ teen's viral portraits of Biden, Harris now up in LA exhibit
Show More
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
COVID-19 Update: Santa Clara Co. reports cases at juvenile facilities
Task force says to 'assume you became infected' over Thanksgiving
Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party
COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan could get controversial in CA
More TOP STORIES News