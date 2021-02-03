localish

Southern Californian street artist hopes to spark conversations through his work

LOS ANGELES -- Call it activism through art. Street artist Jeremy Novy is known for his paintings of koi fish that can be seen across America and stencils with LGBTQ+ imagery.

However, beneath the surface of his colorful works are underlying messages that Novy hopes will spark a conversation.

"I like to kind of do activist things, sometimes social commentary, and put them in public spaces so that everybody can see it and hopefully be impacted by the message," Novy told Localish.

Novy is no stranger to using his art to forward a cause he's passionate about. The street artist is also known for using inclusive iconography in his art, focusing on underrepresented subjects to promote acceptance and further his gay activism. This time, he's on a mission to help families who are experiencing food insecurity, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As an artist, I may not have a lot of money to donate to causes, but I definitely can donate artwork," Novy said. "And my artwork can be used to change and feed people."

For his design, Novy was inspired by essential workers, particularly those who work at grocery stores.

"I hope that it inspires people [to think] about others," Novy said.

The artist also hopes his image conveys "generosity and kindness."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalish
LOCALISH
ABC13+ visits Roop Sari Palace, the ultimate sari shop
'Seed to cup' Colombian coffee brews in NJ
Philly designer creates first yarn vending machine in the country!
A churro, doughnut and croissant, all in one
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces mass vaccination sites in Oakland, LA
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
SF sues its own school district to reopen classes
List of CVS pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines in CA
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
'You don't want COVID,' Michael Strahan says in 'GMA' message
Data shows every Bay Area county's COVID-19 status
Show More
Why do people want to recall Newsom? We explain
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
Newsom's approval rating drops as recall looms
Santa Clara Co. Kaiser cancels 5,250 vaccine appointments
AccuWeather forecast: Chance of showers today
More TOP STORIES News