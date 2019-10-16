Artist Makes Celebrity Masterpieces Out of Duct Tape

Creating works of art with tape started as a hobby for Anna Dominguez a.k.a "The Queen of Tape." Now, she's creating masterpieces, including portraits of celebrities.Much of Dominguez's artwork involves athletes."I've been an athlete my whole life," Dominguez said. "I'm really inspired by athletes, male and female. It's usually who I look up to most."Dominguez spent up to 30 hours creating a portrait of Serena Williams.Dominguez said she first started pursuing art in her foster home."My sister and I went through so many foster homes a year," she said. "At that time, I used it as a therapy."Dominguez said art is still a form of therapy for her."It's very important in my life, and it'll always be," she said.