Artists release free quarantine coloring book

CHICAGO -- In need of a creative escape?

A Chicago-based creative design agency has released a free coloring book for those stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The downloadable book, "Quarantine Designs in Pandemic Times," showcases a global network of artists, including graffiti writers, tattoo artists, graphic designers and others.

"We're all looking for things to do. We've all watched a tiger documentary probably one too many times. So (the book) is a fun escape to kind of activate our mind and connect a little bit," said John Morrison, co-founder of Company Inq.

For more information and to download the free book, visit Company Inq's website.
