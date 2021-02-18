This new device can instantly remove sun damage in 10 minutes!

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- The BBL Hero is one of the most powerful devices on the market.

This handheld device can instantly remove sun damage, decrease fine lines and wrinkles and leave your face with an instant glow.

It's like the Swiss Army Knife of aesthetic devices. Acclaimed Dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer goes as far as calling it "the Ferrari of lasers because there's never been anything like it before."

Related: TempSure Envi Is Like A Facelift In 20 Minutes

How? The BBL Hero uses intense pulsed light with high energy rapid output.

In regular terms? It takes light therapy to the next level by targeting the deepest layers of your skin quickly - so your skin can reap the benefits of a laser without the usual downtime.

Related: New At-home Device Is Like Getting A Facial

What's even better? Dr. Emer created an at-home kit to help those results last. Check out this episode of Glam Lab to see how fast the BBL Hero works... it's like magic!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long island citynew york citynew yorkmanhattanwabclocalishhealthhealthy youbeautyskin careskin cancer awareness monthglam labbeauty productssunscreenhealthy livingbeauty & lifestyleskin disorderskin canceroriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara Co. to expand vaccination eligibility
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Ted Cruz said he was escorting daughters to Mexico amid storm
Oakley school board's offensive comments trigger recall effort
Celebs call for change amid unprovoked attacks on Asian Americans
Medical images show COVID attacking body, new study finds
Mixed reaction after California unveils COVID-19 stimulus plan
Show More
SJSU cyber bootcamp to train workers for thousands of jobs
Large flower bloom wows drivers on Highway 1
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
Protest leads young CA BLM activist on journey to family's past
12 primates die at Texas animal sanctuary after weather causes power outage
More TOP STORIES News