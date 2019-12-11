Autistic Sensei: Finding the harmony

There are many facets to Nick Walker. He's an aikido teacher, an author, and a psychology professor. He is also autistic. Growing up, Nick found that aikido was an effective way to handle bullies. He also found that it helped him handle the intensity of his sensory experience, and allowed him to create a sense of harmony between himself and the overwhelming world around him. Being an autistic person gives Nick a unique perspective, which informs his practice and teaching. His personal experience-how aikido changed his life-is real, intense, and ongoing. He came to aikido to learn to fight, but stayed for the beauty. For information: aikiarts.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
autismall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Puppy still missing from van stolen in Fremont
SJ Mayor's plan to increase affordable housing
Oracle moving OpenWorld from SF to Las Vegas
California Hall of Fame inducts new class
SF family displaced after sewage backs up during heavy rain
WATCH IN 60: UC Santa Cruz grad students on strike, Bruce Bochy's new gig
Oaklander puts up K-rails to keep homeless RVs from parking by business
Show More
'SF has lost its mojo': Mayor calls for residents to support small businesses
UC Santa Cruz grad students for pay raise
SF's semi-annual gun buyback is this weekend
Mike Bloomberg set for first California campaign visit
SJ soccer coach arrested for alleged 'inappropriate behavior' with teen girls
More TOP STORIES News